Charles “Keith”
Wishmeier
April 18, 1948 - August 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Keith Wishmeier, 72, of South Bend, IN, passed away on the evening of August 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Keith was born April 18, 1948 in Dayton, OH to the late Betty Elaine Hoskett and Charles Vernon Wishmeier. He was a resident of South Bend since 1985, after moving from Michigan City, IN.
On June 8, 1974 in Michigan City, IN, he married Mary E. Lawrence, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Krista Wishmeier of Phoenix, AZ and Kaitlin Wishmeier of Louisville, KY; two sons, Erik Wishmeier of South Bend, IN and Kurt Wishmeier of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren, Zoe Little-Wishmeier, Nola Wishmeier, and Mila Wishmeier; and his sister, Robin Shryock (Steve).
Keith was a proud Purdue alumnus and opened his own architecture and engineering business in the early 1980's. He was an amateur pilot known for his love of British cars, ham radio, Star Trek, the great outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. His love of Speedos was often a point of embarrassment for his children, but will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Private family graveside service and burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, with Rev. Thomas Thews officiating.
Memorial contributions in Keith's name may be made to the American Lung Association
, 115 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
