1/1
Charles "Keith" Wishmeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles “Keith”

Wishmeier

April 18, 1948 - August 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Keith Wishmeier, 72, of South Bend, IN, passed away on the evening of August 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Keith was born April 18, 1948 in Dayton, OH to the late Betty Elaine Hoskett and Charles Vernon Wishmeier. He was a resident of South Bend since 1985, after moving from Michigan City, IN.

On June 8, 1974 in Michigan City, IN, he married Mary E. Lawrence, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Krista Wishmeier of Phoenix, AZ and Kaitlin Wishmeier of Louisville, KY; two sons, Erik Wishmeier of South Bend, IN and Kurt Wishmeier of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren, Zoe Little-Wishmeier, Nola Wishmeier, and Mila Wishmeier; and his sister, Robin Shryock (Steve).

Keith was a proud Purdue alumnus and opened his own architecture and engineering business in the early 1980's. He was an amateur pilot known for his love of British cars, ham radio, Star Trek, the great outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. His love of Speedos was often a point of embarrassment for his children, but will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Private family graveside service and burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, with Rev. Thomas Thews officiating.

Memorial contributions in Keith's name may be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.palmerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved