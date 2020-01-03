|
|
Charles Yoder
Feb. 3, 1969 - Dec. 30, 2019
WAKARUSA, IN - Charles Ira Yoder, 50, of Wakarusa, died 10:31 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born Feb. 3, 1969 in Wabash to Gordon & Margaret (Eby) Yoder. On July 8, 1989, he married Tammy (Dylewski) Yoder.
Surviving are his wife Tammy of Wakarusa; daughters, Candice (Dacoda New) Yoder of Granger, Katie Yoder of Wakarusa, and Clara Yoder of Wakarusa; grandsons, Matthew Yoder & Cole New; parents, Gordon & Margaret Yoder of Wyatt; and siblings, Jeannette (Gregg) Russell, Wyatt & Kathleen (Ricardo) Narvaez of Arvada, Colorado.
Preceding him in death are a son, Geoffrey Yoder and grandparents, Charles & Mildred Eby.
Charles was an electrician at Siemens and formerly worked for Koontz-Wagner Electric and was a talented wood worker. He was a member of the Olive Mennonite Church. He was a former leader of the Swine Club of Madison Township, St. Joseph County 4-H. Charles was also a 4-H member of the Swine Club in his youth and continued his love working with pigs, teaching the next generation about swine husbandry, and woodworking. He loved anything and everything that had to do with cutting a tree down and woodworking. He loved being a grandpa, playing with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 & 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with the Funeral service at 4 p.m., all at Olive Mennonite Church, 61081 CR 3, Elkhart. Pastor Philip Leichty will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to Tammy Yoder for their youngest two daughters or to the St. Joseph County 4-H Swine Club.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020