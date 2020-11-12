1/1
Charlette Turk
1955 - 2020
Charlette Turk

June 5, 1955 - Nov. 5, 2020

MADISON, IN - Charlette Marsh Turk, age 65, of Madison, Indiana and formerly of Mishawaka was born June 5, 1955 in South Bend, IN, the first daughter of Dick and the late Patsy (Charlette) Turk. Charlette was a Clay H.S. graduate and attended Bethel College. She had many talents but her true passion and gift was in art, specifically painting. Charlette was a free spirit, lived an adventurous life, had a great sense of humor and was savvy in so many ways. Charlette passed from this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Madison, Indiana. Charlette is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Colt) Chomicki of Yulee, Florida; her father, Dick Turk of Granger, Indiana; her sisters, Stacey (Larry) Zurat of Granger, Indiana and Sally Turk of Mishawaka, Indiana along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Online condolences can be left at www.morgan-nay.com. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the South Bend Museum of Art, 120 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46610.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
