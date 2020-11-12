1/1
Charlie Bird
1924 - 2020
Charlie Bird

Nov. 8, 1924 - Nov. 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Charlie Bird, 96, of Mishawaka, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Sprenger Healthcare. Charlie was born in Bunker Hill on November 8, 1924, the son of (the late) Charlie R. & Dora (Engel) Bird. He graduated from Young America High School with the Class of ‘42 and then served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a member of the Seabees. On September 27, 1947, Charlie married Geraldine (Campbell) Bird and she survives after 73 years of marriage. Charlie retired from the maintenance department at the Elkhart Truth; he was a member of Osceola Grace Brethren Church and the VFW Post #360. Charlie cherished the time he spent with his family and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed tending to his garden, music, and playing cards, as well as fishing trips, particularly those taken to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Gifford, Ruth Nethercutt, and infant sister, Dorothy Viola Bird; and by his brothers, Billy Bird, Russell Bird, Reed Bird, and Ernest Bird. His wife Geraldine Bird survives along with daughters, Peggy Lee Sampson of Mishawaka, Rebecca (Richard) Macaulay of Bronson MI, Suzette (Greg) Balogh and Sandy Trump, both of Fort Wayne; sons, Robert (Gina) Bird of Kouts, Michael (Rita) Bird of Mishawaka, Ernie (Cindy) Bird of Osceola, and Terry (Dina) Bird, both of Osceola, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorial is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. To share a remembrance of Charlie or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
