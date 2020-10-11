1/1
Charliene O. Johnson
1943 - 2020
Charliene O. Johnson

Aug. 23, 1943 - Oct. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Charliene O. Johnson, 77, of Mishawaka, passed away in her residence on October 4, 2020.

Charliene was born on August 23, 1943 in Brockton, Massachusetts to Roman and Lurena Szczypiorski (later Shortened to Sparr) both of whom have preceded her in death. On November 5, 1983 she married Peter S. Johnson. Peter preceded her in death on June 26, 1988. She is survived by Pete's children, Annette Cugliari and Peter Johnson both of Mesa, AZ. Her longtime companion was John F. Trovatore, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by many of John's family members with whom she grew very close. She was particularly grateful for the love and assistance of John's grandson, Jimmy (Alyson) Trovatore of Elkhart and his children, Lexi, Axel, Caitlin, Kyla, Emily, Zariyah, and Xavier.

Charliene is also survived by her cousins, Donna Antoon and Jim Hicks both of Alabama.

Charliene was a proud member of St. Joseph High School's class of 1961 and loved attending her class reunions. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.

John and Charliene wintered in Florida for many years, most recently in Bonita Springs, FL.

Charliene was everyone's friend, but especially cherished time spent with her lifelong friends, Darlene Becraft of Osceola and Sue Dietl of South Bend.

Services for Charliene will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka where visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Father Christopher Lapp will officiate the services with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
OCT
14
Service
02:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
OCT
14
Burial
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
