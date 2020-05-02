Charlotte A. Burkett
Jan. 4, 1930 - April 29, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Charlotte A. Burkett, 90, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at home.
Charlotte was born on January 4, 1930, to Wyman and Marjorie Batchelor in Buchanan Township. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1948. On March 27, 1952, she married William M. Burkett in South Bend. A year later she and her 9-month-old daughter traveled 10,000 miles by train and troop ship to join husband Bill at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines where she began her career as an Air Force wife. Charlotte spent her life as a loving supportive wife to her husband Bill as well as a fantastic mother for Jean and Bill. She monitored 23 moves and made each new place a comfortable home. Charlotte had a beautiful voice and loved to sing in the Air Force and local church choirs. She was very active in the Methodist church, participating in several committees and study groups. She loved to bowl in couples' leagues and was an avid golfer. She and Bill loved to travel, and after his retirement spent two years visiting 49 states in their travel trailer. Most of all, Charlotte cherished time spent with her family.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Burkett; daughter, Jean (Drew) Jepsky; son, William (Debra) Burkett; grandchildren, Jason, David, Robert, and Katie Jepsky, Talia (Cameron) Helvey, and Brianna (Boomer) Kelly; step-grandson, Zachary Ujano; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Jepsky and Maitland Kelly; sisters, Margaret Aalfs, Kay Swank, and Betty Ashton; and brothers, Jim and Denny Batchelor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Marjorie Batchelor; and siblings, Joyce Polega, Mary Heiney, Eileen Vite, and George Batchelor.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Private burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Redbud Area Ministries. To leave your condolences and memories please go to www.swemchapel.com.
Jan. 4, 1930 - April 29, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Charlotte A. Burkett, 90, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at home.
Charlotte was born on January 4, 1930, to Wyman and Marjorie Batchelor in Buchanan Township. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1948. On March 27, 1952, she married William M. Burkett in South Bend. A year later she and her 9-month-old daughter traveled 10,000 miles by train and troop ship to join husband Bill at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines where she began her career as an Air Force wife. Charlotte spent her life as a loving supportive wife to her husband Bill as well as a fantastic mother for Jean and Bill. She monitored 23 moves and made each new place a comfortable home. Charlotte had a beautiful voice and loved to sing in the Air Force and local church choirs. She was very active in the Methodist church, participating in several committees and study groups. She loved to bowl in couples' leagues and was an avid golfer. She and Bill loved to travel, and after his retirement spent two years visiting 49 states in their travel trailer. Most of all, Charlotte cherished time spent with her family.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Burkett; daughter, Jean (Drew) Jepsky; son, William (Debra) Burkett; grandchildren, Jason, David, Robert, and Katie Jepsky, Talia (Cameron) Helvey, and Brianna (Boomer) Kelly; step-grandson, Zachary Ujano; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Jepsky and Maitland Kelly; sisters, Margaret Aalfs, Kay Swank, and Betty Ashton; and brothers, Jim and Denny Batchelor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Marjorie Batchelor; and siblings, Joyce Polega, Mary Heiney, Eileen Vite, and George Batchelor.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Private burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Redbud Area Ministries. To leave your condolences and memories please go to www.swemchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.