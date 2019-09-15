|
|
Charlotte A. Cole-Holderreed
March 26, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charlotte A. Cole-Holderreed, age 79, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 26, 1940 to the late DeVaughn W. and Iva Mae (Zehner) Welsh. Charlotte worked in several factories throughout the area. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, outdoors, going to church, and spending time with her family. Charlotte was a proud member of Christ Church in South Bend. Charlotte is survived by her children, James E. (Kimberly) Cole of Mishawaka, IN, Dan (Marie) Holderreed of Elkhart, IN, Terry (Terri) Holderreed of Elkhart, IN, Cathy (Mike) Troup of Elkhart, IN, and Sherry (Chris) Mekras of Florida; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Zinita) Welsh of Mishawaka, IN; sisters, Ellen (Gene) Wikeson of South Bend, IN and DeVonna (Norm) Weisman of Mishawaka, IN; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, James White Cole; second husband, Kenneth Holderreed; children, Thomas Dean Cole, Jimmy Dale Cole, Charlotte Dawn Collins, and Jamie Lynn Cole; and her parents. Funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. To share a remembrance of Charlotte or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019