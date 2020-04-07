Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Charlotte Judy


1957 - 2020
Charlotte Judy Obituary
Charlotte Judy

Sept. 17, 1957 - April 1, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Charlotte Judy, 62, of Bremen, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence in Bremen.

She was born September 17, 1957 in Fowler, Indiana, to George M. and Dorene R. (Ringle) Cope.

Charlotte worked at DLS Wire Company. She loved gardening and her pets.

Surviving are her children, Jessica Jones of Elkhart and Jeremy Jones of Bremen; father, George M. Cope of Bremen; significant other, Billy Watson of Bremen; and four grandchildren, McKennan Getz, Hunter Jones, Samantha Jones, and Randal Jeffrey. Also surviving are her siblings, Diane (Matt) Mast of Milford, Denise (James) Lancaster of Bremen, Greg (Faith) Cope of Bremen, Bruce Cope of Mishawaka, George (Holly) Cope of Pierceton, and Mark (Lori) Cope of Bremen.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Graveside services will be at a later date at Bremen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive D, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the Judy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
