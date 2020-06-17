Charlotte M. Reinfuss
July 20, 1920 - June 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charlotte M. Reinfuss, 99, of South Bend and formerly of Largo, FL passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, just a month shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on July 20, 1920 in Eliot, ME to Nelson and Marion (Blake) Moulton. On May 3, 1942 in Kittery, ME, she married Henry (Hank) Reinfuss, who preceded her in death on February 29, 2004.
Surviving are her daughter, Charlene Schumann of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Rebecca (Robert) Casarez of South Bend, IN and Scott Schumann of Lansing, MI; great-granddaughter, Clara Casarez; and sister, Arlene Radford of New Hampshire. In addition to her husband and parents, Charlotte is preceded by her siblings Virginia, Mildred, Robert, Harry, Mike, Stanley, Joseph, and Charles.
Charlotte worked as a registered nurse. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and felt blessed to spend her final years with her loved ones. Charlotte was a card shark, avid knitter, and undisputed rummikub and bingo champion. She spent her free time doing various volunteer work, including packing lunches at St. Paul's for the homeless. Charlotte loved living at St. Paul's and made friends with everyone.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park in Largo, FL. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Moss-Feaster Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.