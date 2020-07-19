1/1
Charlotte Meller
Charlotte Meller

Jan. 6, 1942 - July 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charlotte Meller (Ganus), 78, was born January 6, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Irene Ganus. She ended her journey on this earth on July 16, 2020 to begin her eternal journey.

Charlotte is survived by her four children: Greg (Lori) of Junction City, Oregon, Jessica of Goshen, Indiana, Charmaine of Lebanon, Indiana, and Monique of Mishawaka. She was the proud grandmother of eight: Brandy (Levi), Nick (Aleaha), Brittany (Jason), Tiffany (William), Ceicel, Breanna, Reese, and Brody, and great-grandmother of seven.

Charlotte is also survived by her sister, Beverly Pilarski of South Bend, Indiana and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is remembered for her willingness to help those in need. During her life, she volunteered with many causes. Charlotte enjoyed calling Bingo at Battell Center, supporting Women Meant to Serve at her church and sending cards to spread cheer. She pursued many artistic ventures including flower arranging and was an avid teapot collector.

Services to be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545, with Pastor Larry Baker officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the Meller family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
