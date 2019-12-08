|
|
Charlotte Ruth Click Ressler
Sept. 12, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Charlotte Ruth Click Ressler, age 89, passed away on December 4, 2019 after a long illness. She was a long-time resident of Edwardsburg, MI. She was born September 12, 1930 in Springfield, OH, the only child of Edward F. Click and Laura Shroyer Click. Charlotte's commitment to her faith in Jesus was the most important thing in her life.
She spent her childhood in South Charleston, OH where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She had a lifetime love of music and the piano and performed a piano recital for her graduation. She attended Messiah College in Grantham, PA where she met her future husband, Glen Ressler, and graduated with an associate degree in 1950. She then attended Springfield City Hospital Nursing School graduating as an RN in 1953, starting her lifetime commitment to nursing and education. Charlotte and Glen were married in June 1954 and lived in Canada, Ohio, and then moved to Cassopolis, MI in 1958.
Glen, a minister and school principal, predeceased her in 1969 and she raised her three sons, Paul, Galen, and Duane in Cassopolis, MI, then Edwardsburg, MI. As part of her lifelong commitment to education, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College in 1973 and from Notre Dame with a master's degree in Health Care Administration in 1983. As a nurse leader and educator, Charlotte was director of nursing at the Cass County Heath Department and she also taught nursing at Southwestern Michigan Community College. She imparted her love of education to all three of her sons who earned their college degrees.
In addition to her three sons and their families, she is survived by her dear friend, Sylvia Merasco, with whom she shared a home for over 30 years. She and Sylvia enjoyed travelling to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Canada, Alaska, and the coast of Maine. Charlotte shared her various interests with Sylvia and in turn Sylvia turned her into a Notre Dame men's basketball fan and a Cubs fan. Charlotte also enjoyed nature, birdwatching, and gardening. She was very proud of receiving her Master Gardener Certification from Purdue University Extension School in 1997. Charlotte enjoyed reading and her many sewing and knitting projects.
Charlotte is survived by her sons, Paul (Pamela) of Concord, MA, Galen (Sara) of White Lake, MI, and Duane (Kim Whitman) of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly (Adam) Rogers, Jennifer (Andrew) Martin, Kathryn, Adam, Kristina (fiance', John Brady), Alec and Caileigh Ressler; and by great-grand-daughters, Addison and Harper Rogers, and Emerson Martin. She was predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Ressler. Charlotte also had a great fondness for her extended family, including Sylvia's sons, Kevin Merasco, Jeff Merasco, and Jeff's family.
Services will be at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Edwardsburg, MI on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am and visiting hours will be at the same location from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 13. Burial will be at Adamsville Cemetery immediately following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to a .
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home in Edwardsburg, MI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019