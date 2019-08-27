|
Charlotte Ruth
Holcomb
Jan. 4, 1936 - Aug. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charlotte R. Holcomb, 83, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Paul and Ruth (Williams) Splies both of whom preceded her in death. On September 28, 1957, she married Glenn F. Holcomb Jr. He died January 10, 2017. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Brian) Roberts and Tim (Carol) Holcomb; along with two grandsons, Matthew R. Holcomb and Connor T. Holcomb; and her brother, Paul D. Splies of Boulder, Colorado. Charlotte was a School Secretary for the PHM School System in Mishawaka until her retirement. In honoring Charlotte's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Bubb Funeral Chapel, Mishawaka, Indiana is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019