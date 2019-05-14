Charlotte Smith



May 14, 1936 - May 7, 2019



ROCHESTER, IN - Mary Charlotte Smith, 82, formerly of Rochester, South Bend, and Bremen, passed away at 9:40 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester. In Rochester, on May 14, 1936, Mary Charlotte Hiatt was born. She was the cherished daughter of John Norman and Mary Launer Hiatt. Growing up she shared her childhood with her twin brother Bill. In 1954 she graduated from Rochester High School. Charlotte continued her formal education at Manchester College earning a bachelor's degree in secondary education home economics and English in May of 1958. It was at Manchester College that she met the love of her life, Mr. Daniel Douglas Smith. On December 20, 1960, Charlotte and Dan were married. They have shared nearly 59 years of life's adventures. From their union came two wonderful children Janneane and Monty. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of a generation of grandchildren. Charlotte accepted a position with the South Bend Tribune as a reporter and journalist with a focus on the “Food,” section. She also served St. Joseph County as a 4-H leader, using her talents to teach club members about foods and clothing. As an esteemed judge she critiqued quilting, foods, arts and craft projects, and assigned their placement. She especially excelled at quilting as a leisure activity. Returning to the Rochester area in recent years, Charlotte was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church. Charlotte will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Daniel, daughter, Janneane Veger and husband Joseph of Rochester; son, Monty Smith and wife Maya of Santa Barbara, CA; granddaughter, Natalia Emily Smith, grandson, Carl Joseph Veger; twin brother, Bill Hiatt and wife Patti of Rockford, IL. Preceding Charlotte in death are her parents, Norman and Mary Hiatt; and grandson, Riley Howard Veger. A Celebration of the Life of Mary Charlotte Smith will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Chapel at Peabody Retirement Community. Chaplain David Crowley will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 on Thursday at the Peabody Chapel. Interment will be in the Rochester IOOF Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1033, Rochester, IN 46975; or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements have been entrusted to Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester. Electronic expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary