Charlotte Willis
July 25, 1948 - Dec. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Charlotte Ann Willis, 71, found heavenly rest surrounded by her loving family. Born in Chicago to Steve & Pearl Willis, she earned a bachelor's degree in Communications. She leaves to cherish her loving memory husband, Doran Walker; daughters, Ramonita (Jermaine) Wilson-Bennett & Jacqueline Wilson, & a host of siblings, family & friends. The Life of Our Beautiful Wife, Mother, Aunt, Sister and Friend will be Celebrated 2:30pm Sun., Dec. 15, at Laymen Chapel CME, 303 S. Kenmore St., South Bend. Arrangements by www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019