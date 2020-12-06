1/1
Charlyne H. Lind
Charlyne H. Lind

Aug. 4, 1928 - Dec. 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Charlyne Hope Lind, 92, of South Bend passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in her residence. Charlyne was born August 4, 1928 in Chicago to the late Alice (Hamrock) and Frank C. Knoll and had lived in South Bend since 1996. On May 21, 1976 in Chicago, she married Carl E. Lind who preceded her in death on September 6, 2006. Her son, Laurence “Larry” Thomas, her sister, Prudence Enzenbacher and stepson, Carl A. Lind also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Thomas of Granger; grandchildren, William (Amanda) Thomas of Osceola, IN and Sara (Kellen) Stark of Arvada, CO; great-grandson, Kaine Thomas and great-granddaughter, Rowan Stark. She is also survived by her nieces, Dawn (Mike) Mininni of Streamwood, IL and Dedrie Rudolph of Dekalb, IL; and stepdaughters, Sandra (Don) Whittecar of Stevensville, MT and Diane (Richard) Nichols of Camano Island, WA, their families, and the family of Carl A. Lind.

Charlyn was a single mother and raised an amazing son. Together, Charlyne and Carl enjoyed cooking and entertaining, attending the opera, and spending time with family. She spent many hours enjoying crocheting and crafting. After moving to South Bend, Charlyne could be found working at L.S. Ayres or Sears.

Cremation will take place with a private interment in the columbarium at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
