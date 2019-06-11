Charlynn A. High



Oct. 25, 1938 - June 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Charlyn A. High, 80, of South Bend, IN passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long fight with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, at Morningview Assisted Living Residences, South Bend.



Charlyn was born on October 25, 1938 in Elkhart, IN to the late Willard Wilkinson and Ida (Holycross) Wilkinson, and has lived most of her life in this area, attending Elkhart Central High School. She also previously lived in Mentor, and Rock Creek, Ohio for nine years. Charlyn worked at NIPSCO, and as an Executive Secretary for the South Bend Chamber of Commerce, and Legal Secretary for Judge J. Chester Allen, in the Saint Joseph Superior Court.



On January 11, 1958 in Elkhart, she was united in marriage to Richard High, who preceded her in death on November 24, 2012. They were married for 54 years. Charlyn attended First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend.



Charlyn is survived by daughters, Julie L. (John) Walesiewicz, and Christine L. Wisniewski, both of South Bend; sons, Daniel High of South Bend and Richard C. (Helen) High of Mishawaka, along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Charlyn is also survived by her sister, Lois (Jim) Meeker of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Wilkinson.



Unless you knew Charlyn before the illness you really can't understand how sad this really is. Charlyn was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. It didn't matter how serious the situation was, she would find a way to make you smile. She treasured her children and grandchildren and took great pleasure in spending time with her family and friends, whether playing Pinochle, Scrabble, or Uno, or just watching the birds out her back window. She enjoyed bargain hunting (aka yard sales), gardening, and was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks.



Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM, with Funeral Service to follow, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615.



Memorial contributions may be made to River Park United Methodist Church, 920 South 23rd Street, South Bend, IN 46615.