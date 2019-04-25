Home

More Obituaries for Cherean Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherean Greene

Cherean Greene Obituary
Cherean Greene

March 15, 1941 - April 22, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Cherean “Sam” (Rickey) Greene, 78, of Edwardsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 22, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born in Elkhart, Indiana on March 15, 1941 to Everett Rickey and Bonnajean (Shank) Rickey. She was one of 10 children, with 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Sam married Ronald Kmitta on September 17, 1956 and they had 3 children, Ronald Kmitta, Anthony Kmitta, and Katrina Kmitta.

Sam was preceded in death by her daughter, Katrina Kmitta. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Kmitta and Anthony Kmitta, her 8 grandchildren, and her 11 great-grandchildren.

Sam married the love of her life, Herbert Greene on December 26, 1981. Herbert passed away in November of 2005 and now they are finally reunited.

Sam was a lover of nature. She loved the beach, loved to garden and tend to her flowers, loved to watch birds and go for walks with her dog. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.

“We think about you always,

We talk about you still.

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain.

To walk and guide us through our loves

Until we meet again.”

Morgan Adams
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
