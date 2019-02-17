Cherletta Chipps



Jan. 2, 1957 - Feb. 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Cherletta Kay Chipps of Mishawaka passed away February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her family. Cherletta was born on January 2, 1957 as the daughter of Willard J. Chipps and Sharon K. (McClane) Chipps. Cherletta is preceded in death by her father, Willard J. Chipps and sisters, Pam and Brenda Chipps.



She is survived by her mother, Sharon K. Chipps of Elkhart; her lifelong partner of 44 years, Wayne Hufkens of Mishawaka; their daughter, Hollie Nicole Hufkens; sister, Roxanne Grove; and brother, Randy Chipps, all of Elkhart, along with her beloved grandchildren, Dylan Conran and Kairi Kayrose Farias.



Cherletta worked for the West End Bakery in Mishawaka for 19 years before retiring.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon in Hahn Funeral Home; burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.