Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherletta Chipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherletta Chipps


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cherletta Chipps Obituary
Cherletta Chipps

Jan. 2, 1957 - Feb. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Cherletta Kay Chipps of Mishawaka passed away February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her family. Cherletta was born on January 2, 1957 as the daughter of Willard J. Chipps and Sharon K. (McClane) Chipps. Cherletta is preceded in death by her father, Willard J. Chipps and sisters, Pam and Brenda Chipps.

She is survived by her mother, Sharon K. Chipps of Elkhart; her lifelong partner of 44 years, Wayne Hufkens of Mishawaka; their daughter, Hollie Nicole Hufkens; sister, Roxanne Grove; and brother, Randy Chipps, all of Elkhart, along with her beloved grandchildren, Dylan Conran and Kairi Kayrose Farias.

Cherletta worked for the West End Bakery in Mishawaka for 19 years before retiring.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon in Hahn Funeral Home; burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. To leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now