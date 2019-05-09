Cheryl Ann Albaugh



March 19, 1953 - May 7, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Cheryl Ann Albaugh, 66, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 19, 1953 in South Bend, IN to the late Joseph Albert and Alice (Forsythe) Dorsch.



Left to cherish her memory are: her husband, Chuck; daughters, Stacey (Jeff) Lindsley and Katy (Matt Woods) Albaugh; sons, Charles (Jennifer) Albaugh and Joseph (Lori Statler) Sullivan; and eight grandchildren.



Cheryl was a very devoted and selfless mother and grandmother who always put her family and others before herself. She loved family dinners and hosting parties for Notre Dame football games, of which she was a lifelong fan. Cheryl was a golfer, loved warm weather and the water. She and Chuck had a home on Painter Lake in Edwardsburg, MI and in Punta Gorda, FL. She loved riding around the lake in the pontoon with friends and family. She also enjoyed reading, decorating, making flower arrangements, crafting, and loved her reality TV shows. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, from 2-4 p.m. with a closing eulogy and prayer at 3:30 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Road. Following later in the evening, there will be a Celebration of Life from 6-8 p.m. at the Blue Lantern Restaurant, 928 McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, where more stories will be shared.



You may make donations, in Cheryl's name to the , or to AseraCare Hospice, who gave such loving care and support to Cheryl and her family.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary