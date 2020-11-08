1/
Cheryl Ann Lukasiak
1961 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Lukasiak

June 23, 1961 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl Ann Lukasiak, 59, of South Bend passed away on Thursday, November 5 at Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Surviving are her father, Louis A. Rodino, sister, Gina O'Neal, stepsister, Kim and Dwight Madison, stepbrother, Louis A. Rodino, III, and a niece and nephew.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 PM. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 11 at Noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on South 931. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Cheryl's family wishes to thank Dugarvin Corporation and all the staff along with Hospice Care Givers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's name to Special Olympics of Indiana, P.O. Box 44094, Indianapolis, IN 46244-0094 or Logan Industries, 3621 Boland Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Cheryl's family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
