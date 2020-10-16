Cheryl Evelyn



(Williams) Singleton



Oct. 4, 1952 - Oct. 1, 2020



NILES, MI - Mrs. Cheryl Evelyn Singleton, 67, was born October 4, 1952 to the late Rev. M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams in Niles, Michigan. She was the fifth of seven children. Cheryl was a very intelligent woman, graduating from Edwardsburg High School in Edwardsburg, Michigan and went on to attend Indiana University of South Bend.



She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. Before making Iowa her home, while living in South Bend, Cheryl blessed several churches with her musical talents, playing the piano at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, under the Pastorship of the late Rev. Dave S. Davis.



Upon her arrival to S. Sioux City, NE, Cheryl united with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Sioux City, IA, and as a faithful and active member, she served in many capacities including the Mothers Board, and President of the Singles Ministry, where she taught the congregation life skills including financial literacy.



Cheryl married her sweetheart, Henry E. Singleton on January 11, 1991 in Sioux City. Together they owned and operated two laundromats, Dakota City and Leeds for 10 years. Cheryl did this all while maintaining a career at Premier Bank before retiring in 2018.



One cannot forget the lives of those she touched through her generosity and home-cooked meals. She was a firm believer in “paying it forward,” and helping people she felt needed a hand. One of her favorite statements was, “You never know what people are going through.” She was a giver and showed her love through actions, never turning away a friend or loved one in need. A gentle and caring soul, is an understatement for Cheryl. She lived her life with a love for God.



Cheryl enjoyed shopping, cooking, and was the ultimate hostess arranging many gatherings with friends and family throughout the years. One of her unknown hobbies was searching YouTube for the infamous Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper). Cheryl and Henry were avid travelers and visited over 30 states and over 100 cities.



She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams; sisters, Martha Miller and Ruth Williams; and brother, Mack Williams, Jr.



Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband, Henry E. Singleton, of South Sioux City, NE; her loving son, George A. Miles, Jr. of Decorah, IA; grandson, Nicholas Phillips of Wheatfield, IN; great-grandson, Lucas Phillips of Wheatfield, IN; sisters, Janice Hall of South Bend, IN and Dorothy Moore of Sioux City, IA; and brother, Vernon Williams of Peoria, IL. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, Godchildren, friends and family all of whom were near and dear to her heart.



Services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC. Viewing from 9-10. Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Interment in The Silver Brook Cemetery, Niles, Michigan.





