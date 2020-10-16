1/1
Cheryl Evelyn (Williams) Singleton
Cheryl Evelyn

(Williams) Singleton

Oct. 4, 1952 - Oct. 1, 2020

NILES, MI - Mrs. Cheryl Evelyn Singleton, 67, was born October 4, 1952 to the late Rev. M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams in Niles, Michigan. She was the fifth of seven children. Cheryl was a very intelligent woman, graduating from Edwardsburg High School in Edwardsburg, Michigan and went on to attend Indiana University of South Bend.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. Before making Iowa her home, while living in South Bend, Cheryl blessed several churches with her musical talents, playing the piano at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, under the Pastorship of the late Rev. Dave S. Davis.

Upon her arrival to S. Sioux City, NE, Cheryl united with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Sioux City, IA, and as a faithful and active member, she served in many capacities including the Mothers Board, and President of the Singles Ministry, where she taught the congregation life skills including financial literacy.

Cheryl married her sweetheart, Henry E. Singleton on January 11, 1991 in Sioux City. Together they owned and operated two laundromats, Dakota City and Leeds for 10 years. Cheryl did this all while maintaining a career at Premier Bank before retiring in 2018.

One cannot forget the lives of those she touched through her generosity and home-cooked meals. She was a firm believer in “paying it forward,” and helping people she felt needed a hand. One of her favorite statements was, “You never know what people are going through.” She was a giver and showed her love through actions, never turning away a friend or loved one in need. A gentle and caring soul, is an understatement for Cheryl. She lived her life with a love for God.

Cheryl enjoyed shopping, cooking, and was the ultimate hostess arranging many gatherings with friends and family throughout the years. One of her unknown hobbies was searching YouTube for the infamous Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper). Cheryl and Henry were avid travelers and visited over 30 states and over 100 cities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams; sisters, Martha Miller and Ruth Williams; and brother, Mack Williams, Jr.

Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband, Henry E. Singleton, of South Sioux City, NE; her loving son, George A. Miles, Jr. of Decorah, IA; grandson, Nicholas Phillips of Wheatfield, IN; great-grandson, Lucas Phillips of Wheatfield, IN; sisters, Janice Hall of South Bend, IN and Dorothy Moore of Sioux City, IA; and brother, Vernon Williams of Peoria, IL. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, Godchildren, friends and family all of whom were near and dear to her heart.

Services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC. Viewing from 9-10. Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Interment in The Silver Brook Cemetery, Niles, Michigan.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
OCT
9
Service
12:30 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 11, 2020
George and Henry, May God continue to give you strength, peace and comfort.
Ingrid Shell-Smith
October 9, 2020
We love you and miss you! I hate the fact that we will not be able to laugh out loud and share memories we shared! However I know we will all have our time to transition from here into eternity and God had a resting place for you even before the beginning of time. We also know that he who committed their life to Christ are well kept! Therefore our earth's angel will be missing but the memories of you will never be erased. We love you sister and forever a friend!
Rev. Isaac and Elnora Gentry
October 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George W Parker
October 9, 2020
So sorry Henry..I worked at the Postal Cr Union and remember when you two got married. She was a wonderful woman and always would speak to me when we ran Into each other at Premier. I will keep you in my prayers during this hard time.
Bernetta (bj) Verley
October 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your lost Your mother was a beautiful woman with a voice like an angel. We will continue to lift you in prayer. Your Memphis Folks
Carolyn Goodwin
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing.I worked with her at MCI years ago.We would talk about the Lord and joke around.She is with Jesus in paradise.My thoughts and prayers to her husband and family.God Bless you.
Diana Grundy
October 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your wife. You and your whole family are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love
Sara Johnson
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your wife- keeping you in my prayers=O<û
Stephanie Foster
October 7, 2020
Henry--I am so sorry to hear about your wife. She sounds like a wonderful person. May the Lord wrap you in His arms and give you comfort during this difficult time until you meet her again. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Bickett
