Cheryl Flaugher
August 13, 1932 - May 12, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - Cheryl J. Flaugher, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 12 at Miller's Merry Manor, Walkerton following an illness. She was born on August 13, 1932 in South Bend to the late Robert and Opal (Lawrence) Hostetler and lived in the area her entire life.
On June 11, 1955 in Walkerton she married Robert Flaugher, who also preceded her in death. Cheryl was a retired Administrative Assistant at the University of Notre Dame, a lifelong member of the Walkerton United Methodist Church, a member of the Walkerton United Methodist Church Women, the Walkerton Historical Society, the American Legion Post 189 Auxiliary, the Walkerton Business and Professional Women, and the Eastern Star.
Cheryl is survived by two sons, Michael (Marie) Flaugher of Hubbard, OH and Damon (Robin) Flaugher of Cedar Rapids, IA; one daughter, Kathy (Brian) Cassady of Walkerton, five grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Walkerton United Methodist Church, where there will also be a Celebration of Life Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton. To leave online condolences visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.