Cheryl Kern
Aug. 19, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2020
NILES, MI - Cheryl Kern, 76, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville, Michigan.
Cheryl was born on August 19, 1944, to the late William and Shirley (Slater) Tuttle.
After graduating from Niles High School, Cheryl married Richard Kern and the couple moved to Las Vegas shortly thereafter. Cheryl went on to obtain her bachelor's degree in retail management and spent most of her working years in retail, most currently at Walgreens in Niles.
Chery returned to Decatur, Michigan, following the passing of her husband. After a few years, Cheryl once again found love and enjoyed her time with Bill Erickson until his passing; upon his passing, Cheryl moved to Niles and began her career with Walgreens.
Cheryl enjoyed golfing and watching the tournaments on television. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed reading history books, and had a big heart for animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Kern; and life partner, Bill Erickson.
Cheryl is survived by her siblings, William (Bonnie) Tuttle of Buchanan, Michigan, Charles Tuttle of Niles, and Carol (William) True of Niles; aunt, Debbie Tuttle-Gregg of Mishawaka, Indiana; several nieces and nephews, extended family members and close friends.
A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and no more than twenty-five people in attendance for the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
