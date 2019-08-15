Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl L. Norris


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl L. Norris Obituary
Cheryl L. Norris

May 3, 1960 - August 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl L. Norris, 59, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana. She was born on May 3, 1960 in South Bend to Nancy (Roher) Winland and the late Charles Norris.

Cheryl is survived by two sons, Adam (Danielle) Norris and Jordan (Abbey) Norris; mother, Nancy (Bill) Winland; two grandchildren, Jaylin Norris and Jordan Wozniak; sister, Christy (Pernell) Dozier; two nieces, Kari Konopka and Kelli Konopka; two nephews, Ryan (Victoria) Cauffman and Chad Cauffman; and one great-nephew, Dominick Cauffman.

Cheryl loved her family and lifelong friends, her dog “Maryland,” and travelling. She was a social butterfly who found great joy in talking and connecting with others, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16 at 12:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Galien Township Cemetery in Galien, MI. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am-12:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Contributions in memory of Cheryl may be donated to Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now