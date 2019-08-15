|
Cheryl L. Norris
May 3, 1960 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl L. Norris, 59, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana. She was born on May 3, 1960 in South Bend to Nancy (Roher) Winland and the late Charles Norris.
Cheryl is survived by two sons, Adam (Danielle) Norris and Jordan (Abbey) Norris; mother, Nancy (Bill) Winland; two grandchildren, Jaylin Norris and Jordan Wozniak; sister, Christy (Pernell) Dozier; two nieces, Kari Konopka and Kelli Konopka; two nephews, Ryan (Victoria) Cauffman and Chad Cauffman; and one great-nephew, Dominick Cauffman.
Cheryl loved her family and lifelong friends, her dog “Maryland,” and travelling. She was a social butterfly who found great joy in talking and connecting with others, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16 at 12:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Galien Township Cemetery in Galien, MI. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am-12:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Cheryl may be donated to Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019