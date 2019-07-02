Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Paschen-Scutchfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Paschen-Scutchfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Paschen-Scutchfield Obituary
Cheryl

Paschen-Scutchfield

July 15, 1979 - June 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl Yvonne Paschen-Scutchfield, 39, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Cheryl was born July 15, 1979 in South Bend, IN to Henry and Valerie (Jones) Paschen Jr. and lived in the area all of her life.

On March 17, 2017 in South Bend, she was married to Carter Scutchfield, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, Henry and Valerie Paschen Jr.; two sisters, Christine (Kristopher) Neilson and Julie Guthrie; and three nephews, Henry, Nathan, and Derek Guthrie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Cremation will follow. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
Download Now