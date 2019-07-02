|
|
Cheryl
Paschen-Scutchfield
July 15, 1979 - June 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl Yvonne Paschen-Scutchfield, 39, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Cheryl was born July 15, 1979 in South Bend, IN to Henry and Valerie (Jones) Paschen Jr. and lived in the area all of her life.
On March 17, 2017 in South Bend, she was married to Carter Scutchfield, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, Henry and Valerie Paschen Jr.; two sisters, Christine (Kristopher) Neilson and Julie Guthrie; and three nephews, Henry, Nathan, and Derek Guthrie.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Cremation will follow. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 2, 2019