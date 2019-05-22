Cheryl Stachowski



Sept. 3, 1933 - May 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Cheryl K. Stachowski, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was born September 3, 1933 in South Bend, to the late Henry and Edith (Skodinski) Grabner. On July 18, 1953 Cheryl married, Ernest Stachowski in South Bend; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Debby; and great-grandson, Nicholas. Left to cherish Cheryl's memory are her children, Michael (Susan) Stachowski, Dennis (Deborah) Stachowski, and Tina (Keith Grubbs) Grubbs; grandchildren, Melissa, Nicole, Kyle, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Brady, Lillian, Landon, and Emmitt; and sister, Georgiann. She loved her windchimes and her “fake” flower garden. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Thurs., May 23, 2019 from 4-8pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., and on Fri., May 24, 2019 from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 10am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary