Cheryl Stillson
May 9, 1944 - Nov. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - A loving silent voice and a beautiful smile were lost when Cheryl Stillson (Hodges) passed away while surrounded by her devoted family on November 10, 2020.
Cheryl taught American Sign Language at the University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary's College, and IU South Bend for many years. She provided signing services for Notre Dame and Saint Mary's graduation ceremonies for over 25 years. Cheryl also directed a Deaf Ministry program at Mishawaka's Albright United Methodist Church.
Cheryl graduated Mishawaka High School in 1962. She was trained as a speech pathologist with an undergraduate degree from IU Bloomington and a graduate degree from Ball State University. She served in both clinical and public school positions in South Bend, Plymouth, Nappanee, and Goshen. She took great pride in her ability to help children with a variety of needs.
Cheryl was always “family first”. She and her husband Larry would have been married 55 years on December 26 of this year. She is survived by Larry; a son, Grant Stillson; a daughter, Angela Stillson; grandsons, Cody (Brittany) and Jacob Stillson; and great-granddaughters, Prudence and Matilda Stillson. She seldom missed a game or a performance that involved her children or grandchildren. Birthdays were celebrated with a family gathering at a local restaurant. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Wanita Hodges.
Cheryl enjoyed traveling and spending time with family members whenever possible and during visits together in Panama City Beach and Sanibel Island, Florida. Sanibel and Captiva gave her great happiness. Goodwills and consignment shops across the country will be missing an avid and devoted shopper.
Cremation service will be provided by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at Albright United Methodist Church at 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Please note that face coverings are required at the church and social distancing guidelines limit the seating in the church sanctuary to 53 people. The service can also be viewed on Albright's Facebook page.
Donations in Cheryl's memory may be directed to Albright United Methodist Church, Mishawaka.
