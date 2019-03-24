Chester “Chet”



Kaminski



July 20, 1952 - March 16, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Chester “Chet” Kaminski, 65, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in his home. Chet was born on July 20, 1952 in South Bend, IN to the late Walter and Mary (Bajor) Kaminski.



In 1980, he married Jeanie Bramel at St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Kaminski of Oakland, CA and Miranda Kaminski of South Bend; two grandchildren; sisters, Helen (John) Niespodziany of Mishawaka and Christine Zalas of South Bend; and brothers, Peter (Sue) Kaminski of South Bend and John Kaminski of Mishawaka.



Chet graduated from LaSalle High School in 1971. He earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Indiana University, South Bend and was employed by Skyline Industries until 2018. Chet was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church where he faithfully served as a Hospitality Minister and participated in many different ministries: Midlife and Beyond, Christ Renews His Parish, and Surviving Hearts. He was a Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed playing euchre and going dancing with his friends. He loved family gatherings and would experiment with different recipes for his family to enjoy. He was very proud of his Polish heritage.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530. Visitation will be from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the church.



Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary