BREMEN, IN - Chester “Gene” Oberleas, 91, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Bremen. Gene was born April 26, 1928 in Sheridan, IN, the son of Chester and Lora (Cline) Oberleas. On May 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Rowe, who preceded him in 2004. Gene is survived by four daughters, Jacquelyn (Clifford) Young of Tippecanoe, IN, Deborah Rudd of Reston, VA, Sonya Oberleas of Sterling, VA, and Teresa (Troy) Siqueiros of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Ernie (Tammy) DeWitt Jr., Michelle Rudd, Devyn Siqueiros, and Brooke Siqueiros; two great-grandchildren, Michael DeWitt and Amanda (Kyle Cotter) Dewitt; and two great-great-grandchildren, Baylee Cotter and Lincoln Cotter. Also surviving is his sister, Pearl Purvis, brother, John Oberleas, and brother-in-law, Glen Heiny. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn (Rowe) Oberleas; great-grandson, Matthew DeWitt; and five brothers and sisters, Richard Oberleas, Josephine Cox, Susanna Sears, Helen Heiny, and Don Oberleas. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen. Pastor Evan Garber will officiate. Burial will follow at the Bremen Cemetery with full Military Honors. Gene moved to the Bremen area in 1957 after serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for and retired from A.M. General. He enjoyed farming. Gene was a faithful member and past president of the Bremen Kiwanis, Gideon's of Nappanee, and the Bremen Church of the Brethren. Gene served his friends, his family, and the Lord all the days of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial donations be made to the Bremen Church of the Brethren Missions; Gideon's; Bremen Kiwanis; Community Hospital of Bremen, or in the form of nonperishable food items brought to the funeral home for delivery to a food pantry. Online condolences may be sent to the Oberleas family at www.mishlerhfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019