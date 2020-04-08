|
|
Chester “Chet” Rajski
August 12, 1929 - April 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Chester C. Rajski, 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.
Chet was born August 12, 1929 to the late Edward and Nora (Walters) Rajski. Chet was also preceded in death by a son, Rick; and 7 siblings. Left to cherish the memory of Chet include his loving wife of 46 years, Lorena (Dowd) Rajski; along with his children, Sheryl, Linda, Larry Dean, Becky, Brian, & Lori; stepchildren, Charmaine, John, & Delorena; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dort & Barb.
Chet was a hardworking man, an excellent carpenter, and member of the Carpenters Union #413. He worked 50 years in construction, never missing a day of work, and built his own homes. Chet enjoyed traveling; he visited 47 states and Alaska 2 times. He also enjoyed golfing, dancing, and going to the casino. He was an auction enthusiast and could not pass up a deal, known to many as the “Dollar Man”. Chet was a strong man who battled cancer for many years. He was loved by everyone, especially his family. Chet had a great personality and liked to joke and make people laugh. No one was a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the current health risks, private family services will be held now, and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be mailed to the family through St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020