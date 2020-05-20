Chesterine J. Kuchowicz
Chesterine J.

Kuchowicz

Oct. 12, 1919 - May 17, 2020

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Chesterine Kuchowicz, 100, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the Signature North Hardin Nursing Facility. Chesterine was born October 12, 1919 in South Bend to the late Anthony and Mary Ann (Winerowicz) Podemski. On October 5, 1940 Chesterine married her loving husband, Stanley Kuchowicz. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1995, along with a son, Robert Kuchowicz; brother, Zygmond Podemski; and sisters, Pearl Skibinski and Millie Brink.

Those left to cherish the memory of Chestertine include her son, Richard (Carroll) Kuchowicz; daughter-in-law, Eleanore Kuchowicz; grandchildren, Erica Mihailov, Renata Kuchowicz, Sonya (Mark) Pruitt, and Richard (Tracy) Kuchowicz; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Madison, Ashton, Alexis, Caroline, Bryce, Cameron, Halen, Jonah, Mazzlynne, and Isabella; sister, Henrietta Dankowski; nieces, Shirley Anthony and Linda Kantorowski; along with a special great-niece, Jennifer Hudak; and great-great-niece, Kaley Kubiak.

Chesterine worked at American Packaging and GL Perry. She studied interior decorating in Chicago, and earned her Cosmetology License from the House of Beauty. Chesterine was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Harvest House.

Visitation for Chesterine will be 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

