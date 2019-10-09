Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doulos Chapel
608 S. St. Joseph Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Doulos Chapel
608 S. St. Joseph Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chevell Winston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chevell Renee Winston


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chevell Renee Winston Obituary
Chevell Renee Winston

Oct. 30, 1973 - Oct. 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Chevell Renee Winston, 45, of Kendall Street, South Bend, IN, crossed over the threshold of this life into life everlasting on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after battling a long illness.

Chevell was born to the union of Carol Winston and Johnny-Sonnyboo Holloway on October 30, 1973 in South Bend, IN.

Chevell resided in South Bend throughout her life, attended South Bend Community School Corporation, and worked in food services until she became disabled.

Chevell was a strong and loving person and would go out of her way for family and friends.

Chevell leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Carol Winston; one brother, Charles (Latisha) Winston of South Bend, IN; her daughter, LaRyan King; granddaughter, Alicia King of Jackson, MS; two uncles, David Winston of South Bend, IN and Larry Winston of Dallas, TX; three nieces, Azalia Rodgers, Brittnie Wade, and Angel; two great-nieces, Devonna Towles and Azariah Pinkerton; and her only nephew, Charles Winston II.

Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her grandparents, Alvin and Lavonda Winston; four uncles, Charles, Ricky, Alvin, and Daryl Winston; and her grandmother, Claudette Winston.

Chevell also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Services will be held at Doulos Chapel, 608 S. St. Joseph Street, South Bend, IN, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chevell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now