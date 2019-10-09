|
Chevell Renee Winston
Oct. 30, 1973 - Oct. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Chevell Renee Winston, 45, of Kendall Street, South Bend, IN, crossed over the threshold of this life into life everlasting on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after battling a long illness.
Chevell was born to the union of Carol Winston and Johnny-Sonnyboo Holloway on October 30, 1973 in South Bend, IN.
Chevell resided in South Bend throughout her life, attended South Bend Community School Corporation, and worked in food services until she became disabled.
Chevell was a strong and loving person and would go out of her way for family and friends.
Chevell leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Carol Winston; one brother, Charles (Latisha) Winston of South Bend, IN; her daughter, LaRyan King; granddaughter, Alicia King of Jackson, MS; two uncles, David Winston of South Bend, IN and Larry Winston of Dallas, TX; three nieces, Azalia Rodgers, Brittnie Wade, and Angel; two great-nieces, Devonna Towles and Azariah Pinkerton; and her only nephew, Charles Winston II.
Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her grandparents, Alvin and Lavonda Winston; four uncles, Charles, Ricky, Alvin, and Daryl Winston; and her grandmother, Claudette Winston.
Chevell also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services will be held at Doulos Chapel, 608 S. St. Joseph Street, South Bend, IN, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019