Chris Michael Bennett



May 11, 1955 - July 13, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Chris Michael Bennett, 64, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bell Tower Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mishawaka.



Chris was born on May 11, 1955 in Niles, Michigan, to Cecil Albert Bennett and Gloria Jean (Johnson) Bennett, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, attending Brandywine High School, Niles. Chris worked many years as a handyman, and especially enjoyed working with drywall. He also enjoyed playing the drums in several local bands, was a huge Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and had a lot of fun with his pet dog, “Sugar.”



Chris is survived by his mother, Gloria Jean Bennett of Mishawaka; three daughters, Jen (Gabe) Moore of South Bend, Leslie Risner of Mishawaka, and Misty Casteel of Somerset, KY; son, Jeremy Protsman of South Bend; and ten grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Randy Allen (Roxie) Bennett of South Bend, Carl Andrew (Mary Lou) Bennett of Mishawaka, and Paul Steven Bennett of Niles. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Albert Bennett, and his brother, Danny Edward Bennett.



Funeral Services for Chris will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, with visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home. Pastor Janet Cook will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.



Memorial contributions may be donated to , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019