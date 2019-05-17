Christ Eugene



McCaster



Feb. 3, 1967 - May 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Christ Eugene McCaster, 53, beloved father and brother who resided on Adams Street, South Bend, IN, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



Born on Feb. 3, 1967 to the union of Willis and Ruth (Griffin) McCaster in St. Louis, MO, Christ worked at some of the finest restaurants in South Bend. He loved to cook and spend time with his family.



Christ is survived by one daughter, Skyla McCaster; two sons, Christ, Jr. and Javion McCaster; one sister, Cynthia (Tommy) Dent; three brothers, Willis, Jr., Xavier, and Jemere McCaster; one sister-in-law, Tracy McCaster along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2019