Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Christ McCaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christ Eugene McCaster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christ Eugene McCaster Obituary
Christ Eugene

McCaster

Feb. 3, 1967 - May 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Christ Eugene McCaster, 53, beloved father and brother who resided on Adams Street, South Bend, IN, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Born on Feb. 3, 1967 to the union of Willis and Ruth (Griffin) McCaster in St. Louis, MO, Christ worked at some of the finest restaurants in South Bend. He loved to cook and spend time with his family.

Christ is survived by one daughter, Skyla McCaster; two sons, Christ, Jr. and Javion McCaster; one sister, Cynthia (Tommy) Dent; three brothers, Willis, Jr., Xavier, and Jemere McCaster; one sister-in-law, Tracy McCaster along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now