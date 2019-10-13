|
|
Christina Allison (Quig) Sneddon
May 19, 1929 - Oct. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Christina Allison (Quig) Sneddon, 90, of South Bend, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was born May 19, 1929 in Cronberry, Ayrshire, Scotland to Alexander and Elizabeth Quig. She met her best friend and future husband, James “Jimmy” Sneddon, while he was working as a house painter at a nearby housing site. They were married on January 27, 1950, in Old Cumnock, Scotland. When Jimmy and Christina made the decision to immigrate to the United States. Jimmy went ahead of his family, securing a job and purchasing a parcel of land to build a house. Christina sailed over on the Captain Cook when the house was ready, and they later raised their daughter, Heather and son, Christopher together, residing in the same home for nearly 65 years.
Christina was a beloved member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka for over 60 years and was a past deacon. For many years, it was her honor to deliver the Scottish Benediction and reading of the 23rd Psalm on St. Andrews Day. Christina joined the Order of the Eastern Star while in Scotland and was a past Worthy Matron. She was also a 50+ year member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and past Worthy High Priestess, and was a past Royal Matron of the Order of the Amaranth. Christina was retired from the Mishawaka Penn Public Library after 30 years of service.
Christina was an avid knitter, devoted mother, and adored her husband Jimmy. They enjoyed their family and friends, being involved in their church and community, gardening together, and spending time at their lakehouse. She will be remembered by many for her homemade Scottish shortbread.
Christina was preceded in death by her beloved Jimmy and siblings, Margaret, Donald, Bill, Robert, and David. Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Betty of South Bend; daughter, Heather Sneddon of Mishawaka; and son, Christopher Sneddon and his wife Kim of Jacksonville, FL. Mrs. Sneddon is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the United States, England, and Scotland.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life service for Christina Sneddon will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 401 Lincoln Way East, Mishawaka at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with the family receiving visitors beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka or .
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019