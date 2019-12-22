|
Christina Brown
McDonald Wirth
March 30, 1930 - Dec. 19, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Mrs. Christina Brown McDonald Wirth, 89, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully in her sleep the afternoon of Thursday, December 19, 2019, after having suffered a stroke earlier in the week.
Christina was born a bonnie lassie on March 30, 1930 in Blairgowrie, Scotland to Betsy (Scrymgeour) and Malcolm McDonald.
After graduating from high school with top honors, Christina furthered her education by going into nursing. She became a Registered Nurse/Midwife after receiving her training at the Royal Surrey County Hospital and Guilford and Guy's Hospital in London. She then emigrated to the United States in 1953, with plans to work for only one year in American hospitals (Detroit, Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles) before returning home to Scotland.
However, she met Lt. Peter C. Wirth and they were married on November 20, 1956 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She retired from nursing a few years into their marriage, as they began a family and traveled the world together while Peter served in the United States Air Force. They were stationed in Virginia, Germany, Florida, and New Mexico. They raised two children, Dana and Andrew.
Christina held countless leadership positions and community titles throughout the years, serving on several Officer's Wives Club boards, as the first president for Tannery Pond Concerts in upstate New York, on Symphony Guild boards, and the City Planning Board for Chappaqua, NY. She also created a successful blood donor program at Phelps Memorial Hospital, during the beginning of the AIDS crisis, and was president of the Langley AFB Women's Golf Association. Christina was a wonderful storyteller, she loved music, and cherished time spent with friends and loved ones, especially her grandchildren. She brought many gifts to life but the greatest gift was sharing her Scottish heritage with her children and grandchildren. Christina will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her devoted husband of 63 years, Peter Wirth of Notre Dame, IN, Christina is survived by her beloved children, Dana (Doug) Sparks of South Bend, IN and Andrew (Kristin) Wirth of Big Sky, MT; sister, Isobel (McDonald) Furneaux of Knutsford, England; six grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family members and dear friends. Christina was preceded in death by both her parents.
Per Christina's wishes, no public services will be held. The family will gather privately at a later date, in Scotland, to celebrate Christina's life. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019