Christine Ann
Stayback
May 7, 1938 - Nov. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Christine Ann Stayback, 81, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Christine was born on May 7, 1938 in Michigan City, IN to Gabriel and Cecilia (Schultz) Groch. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald F. Stayback; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Jurkowski and Joann Groch; and brother-in-law, Ronald Stayback.
Surviving are her daughters, Jerianne (George) Koehm, Judi (Amanda) Stayback, and Connie (Daniel) Morrow; brothers, Donald Groch and Gregory (Laura) Groch; grandchildren, George and Kristi Koehm, Maxwell, Dillon, Austin, and Alex Morrow; brothers-in-law, Lawerence (Della) Stayback, William (Ruth) Stayback, Robert Jurkowski, and Bernard (Sue) Baltes; and sister-in-law, Sandy Stayback.
Christine was a very devoted mother; she loved her daughters and grandchildren more than life itself. She was a member of the Rosary Society of St. John Kanty Catholic Church in Rolling Prairie. She worked as a Legal Secretary.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 26 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, in Little Flower Catholic Church, South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012 N. 600 E., Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019