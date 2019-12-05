|
Christine J. Neal
Jan. 2, 1958 - Nov. 29, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Christine Jahde Neal, 61, of Granger passed away at 2:45 p.m. Friday, November 29 in St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Christine was born January 2, 1958 in Monmouth, IL to the late Marilyn (Watson) and Henry Jahde and had lived in the Michiana area since 1992, coming from Denver, CO. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Jahde. On September 4, 1981 in Monmouth she married Trevor Neal, who survives. Also surviving are her twin daughters, Abigail and Isabel Neal; and son, Alex Neal all at home; and one brother, Eric Jahde (Mara'd) of Parker, CO.
Christine graduated Western Illinois University in 1981, earning a BS degree in Elementary Education. Pursuing her life-long goal of becoming an attorney, she studied at Cambridge University, and graduated Valparaiso School of Law in 1993. Following her successful completion of both the Indiana and Michigan State Bar exams, she accepted a position as Federal Law Clerk for Chief Judge Allen Sharp. She excelled as a lawyer, but her true passion and love was her family. After the birth of her son Alex in 1995, she elected to stay home and raise her family; as good as her skills were in the field of law, they paled in comparison to her abilities as a mother and wife.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Christine's life on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00Noon in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 14 in Monmouth. Burial will follow in Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth.
In honor of her concern for unwanted pets, memorial contributions in Christine's name may be made to Western Illinois Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 145, Monmouth, IL, 61462 or [email protected] Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019