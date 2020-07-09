1/1
Christine M. Mikesell
Christine M. Mikesell

Feb. 20, 1953 - July 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Christine M. Mikesell, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home.

Christine was born on February 20, 1953, in Dowagiac, MI to the late Charles Wesley and Zetta M. (Ramsey) Moore. Christine was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Loux; sister, Joyce; and brother, David.

Christine is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Mikesell and Julie (Jeff) Holderman; grandchildren, Joshua and John Holderman, and James Mikesell; brother, Charles, E. (Patti) Moore; nieces, Holli Moore and Liza Zimmerman; nephews, Mike and Rick Hodge; and Christine's best friend and neighbor, Rosa Craft.

Christine retired from Wells Electronics.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
