|
|
Christine M. Peterson
July 27, 1931 - March 2, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Christine Neva Peterson, 88, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord at 9:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020. Christine was born on July 27, 1931 in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Russell E. and Bernice (Thompson) Moore. Christine is survived by two children, Marcy (Dr. John) Larson of Bremen and Mark (Londa) Peterson of Harrisburg, PA; three grandchildren, John David Larson, Kevin Larson, and Katie (Ethan) Sheckler; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Eowyn. She is also survived by a brother, Lawrence (Carol) Moore of Richmond, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, David R. Peterson and brother, Paul Moore. Christine was a grade school teacher for many years. She and her husband were missionaries in Central America for 10 years. After her missions, she again taught and was a full time pastor's wife. After her retirement, she went to Peru as a missionary, where she again taught children. She attended Grace Fellowship Church. She loved the Lord and was very devoted to her church. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Grace Fellowship Church, 535 S. Birkey St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. A private burial will take place in Grant Memorial Park, Marion, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020