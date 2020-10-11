Christine Mary Winkler
Jan. 22, 1942 - Feb. 16, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Christine (also known as, Chris, Keya and Grammie) Winkler, 78, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Chris was born January 22, 1942 to the late Casimir and Rosemary Dalkowski. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis Dalkowski; and sisters, Helen Bruce & Margaret Shankland.
Those left to cherish the memory of Chris include her husband, Dennis Winkler; children, Jeffrey (Laura) Starkweather and Donna (Ed) Stopczynski; grandsons, Brett (Stacy) Stopczynski and Jorden Stopczynski; and great-grandsons, Andrew & Camden Stopczynski.
Chris was a graduate of Washington High School; she worked a successful career in retail sales and management for various companies including Robertson's Dept. Store before moving to Oklahoma over 30 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and a member of the Dale Robertson Center, and the Oklahoma City fans for Elvis Club. Chris was an avid Elvis, Notre Dame, Cubs, and Ryan Newman NASCAR fan. She enjoyed trips to the casino, lottery tickets, and morning coffee with something sweet to eat on the side, which she shared with her dogs. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband to Pana Maria and Port Aransas. Chris always had a positive attitude no matter what was happening.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with visiting time from 10:00am to 12:00pm and a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, or the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.