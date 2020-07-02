Christine Ruble
March 13, 1967 - June 27, 2020
WINONA LAKE, IN - Christine Ruble, 53, of Winona Lake, Indiana passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born on March 13, 1967 in Goshen, Indiana to the late Frederick and Sarah (Crothers) Waggoner.
Christy graduated from West Noble High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and cherished time with her granddaughter, especially their walks.
She was married to Walter Coffing and to that union was born her only child, Alisha. Later in life, Christy married Jeff Ruble.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Coffing; husband, Jeff Ruble; and a brother, Charles Waggoner.
Christy is survived by her daughter, Alisha Sallee of Winona Lake, Indiana; granddaughter, Lexy Melton; and siblings, James (Yvonne) Waggoner of Niles, Michigan, Annette (John) Short of Statesville, North Carolina, and Ellen Gipson of Kendallville, Indiana. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with Christy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial raveside service will be held at New Paris Cemetery in New Paris, Indiana on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Christy's memory to Make-A-Wish® America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.