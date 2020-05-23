Christine L.
Sulok-DeMarino
March 6, 1939 - May 20, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Christine L. Sulok-DeMarino, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Creekside Village, Granger. Christine was born March, 6, 1939 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late Leopold and Gertrude (Volstead) Sheidler.
A letter to my mother, my grandmother, my sister, my aunt and my friend:
It takes the heart of a dancer and the soul of an angel to walk this earth and be as loved as you are. You have loved all that you have met, and all that have met, have loved.
Your arms were always opened while you enjoyed life, be it reading a romance novel, watching your favorite Hallmark movie, quilting with your sisters and nieces, playing monthly cards with the “girls,” or taking another trip because of your love of travel. You always made us feel a part of your adventures.
Your excitement was contagious during a ND women's basketball game, with family, golfing with friends, swaying across the dance floor, or gardening and canning your beautiful tomatoes. You made everything look so easy, and it was a gift.
You have taught everyone you've met something meaningful about life. You taught your sons to be gentle and honest, your daughters to be strong and empowered, your grandchildren how to love unconditionally, your siblings how to be great parents, and your friends how to show up, no matter what.
You've been a part of this community for 60 years. Starting as a bus driver, and then to Granger Hardware, where you spent many years meeting your neighbors and making them love you as we do. Then moving to the family business of Allie's Cafe and Catering, where the namesake is your 1st grandchild. You spent 18 years working hard, greeting our guests, making them laugh, and yes...making them love you too.
Christine Sulok-DeMarino you will be missed, but not alone. You will join your parents, Leopold and Gertrude Sheidler; your brothers, Carl and Butche Sheidler, Charlie Sulok, and all of those who have passed before you.
You will be taking with you your children, Chuck (Betty) Sulok, Clarissa Sulok, Curt (Nancy) Sulok, and Carol Dainton; your grandchildren, Allie Sulok, Casey Sulok, Chase Sulok, Tony Bravo, Colin (Caitlynn) Wallace, and Brent Ayers; your great-grandchildren, Connor, Malaya, Lux, Zane, and Lotus; your siblings, David (Betty) Sheidler, Mona (Ed) Whitmeyer, and Merrilee Ginther, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
We ask that you take us with you, keep an eye on us, and know that we will meet again my mother, my grandmother, my sister, my aunt, and my friend because you are so loved and we have been blessed to be a part of your life.
Funeral Services for Christine will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Vickie Van Nevel will officiate. Graveside services with burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Granger, IN.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 23, 2020.