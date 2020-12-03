Christine T. Voorde



June 14, 1948 - Nov. 28, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Christine (Chris) T. Voorde died in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 28 from complications following cancer treatment. She was 72 years old.



Chris was the fifth of seven children born to Mayor Edward “Babe” and Theresa Muszik Voorde. Born on Flag Day, baptized on the Fourth of July, Chris entered the world surrounded by celebration and carried the party with her throughout her life. Chris filled every moment of every day surrounded by those she loved: taking a day trip to Lake Michigan, eating breakfast at The Pancake House (or the former Cedar House!), going to Mass at St. Paul's, driving cross-country to visit Presidential Library Museums, or attending Notre Dame Football, or Men's and Women's basketball games.



Chris graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School (‘62) and St. Joseph's High School (‘66), where she took on leadership roles as Class President and as a member of the National Honor Society. Already developing an interest in medicine, Chris joined the Future Nurses and Health Careers clubs, and volunteered as a Candy Striper at St. Joseph Hospital. As a student worker in Notre Dame's South Dining Hall, she was known to slip extra pads of butter to the football team.



After graduating high school, she matriculated into the Holy Cross School of Nursing (‘69). It was here that she would both actualize her vocation and make lifelong, inseparable friends. Fond of “doing homework” at Guiseppes, Chris and friends would dance, laugh, and flirt the night away with the then all-male Notre Dame students. She was delighted to have played matchmaker for a few Holy Cross and Notre Dame friends, many of whom would get married and have since stayed in touch. Chris filled any spare time giving back: tutoring at the Neighborhood Student Help Program, coordinating the class' March of Dimes, and volunteering with disabled children at the Northern Indiana Children's Hospital.



Time spent as a student at Holy Cross also cemented her dedication to all-things Notre Dame. She wasn't just a season ticket holder for Notre Dame football, men's basketball, and women's basketball, she was an avid fan. Come rain, sun, sleet, or snow, she was going to the game and bringing her family in tow. Some of her nieces' and nephews' first memories involve Aunt Chris and Notre Dame football: tailgating, watching, commentating, and cheering on the Irish through thick and thin. She traveled to many bowl games, one of her favorites being the 1977 National Championship in Dallas. In adulthood, she volunteered as a tour guide at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and regularly attended Mass at Ryan Hall following Notre Dame home games.



Upon graduation from Holy Cross School of Nursing, Chris began her 45-year career at St. Joseph Hospital. She was a true career woman, holding roles including Staff Nurse, Assistant Head Nurse, Head Nurse, Director, Vice President, and CNO. One of her proudest accomplishments was playing a vital role in the establishment of Our Lady of Peace Hospital, serving as their first CEO. While working full-time, Chris graduated with her Masters of Science in Administration from Notre Dame (‘83). Though she rose in the ranks as an Administrator, Chris always held bedside patient care and loyalty to her staff closest to her heart. Her legacy lives on through the hundreds of medical professionals she mentored throughout her career.



To know Chris was to love her. Her spunky spirit, go-go-go mentality, and ceaseless generosity were magnetic. She never met a stranger and her calendar was rarely open. Weekly meetings of her Breakfast Club and family euchre nights were interspersed with monthly book club meetings, dinner with “The Cousins”, and outings with the “Old Timers”. Chris served on many boards, such as the Center for History, Life Treatment Centers, Mamas Against Violence, and the Holy Cross Priests' Health Safety Committee. As a member of the Holy Cross School of Nursing Alumnae Association Board of Directors, Chris coordinated numerous reunions and get-togethers. In recognition of this work, she was honored to receive the The Sister John Francis Outstanding Alumnae Award. Chris was also a loyal member of the Democratic Women's Club, registering voters and rallying behind local candidates for office. Inspired by their commitment to education and healthcare, Chris and her sister Charlotte volunteered weekly with the Sisters of the Holy Cross as “Popcorn Ladies”.



Chris was preceded in death by her father, Edward F. “Babe” Voorde, her mother, Theresa (Muszik) Voorde, her sister, Frances Mary “Sis”, and her brother, Edward. She is survived by four siblings: Charlotte, John, and Paul Voorde, and Theresa “Tess” Ellett. Also surviving are her brother-in-law, Ric Ellett, and 11 nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated, followed by a burial ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Those wishing to offer condolences, send photos, share stories, or be kept in touch about future celebrations of life may email RememberingChrisVoorde@gmail.com. Updated information about accessing services via live stream can be found on the Kaniewski Funeral Home website and on Chris' Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters of the Holy Cross, 100 Lourdes Hall, Saint Mary's, Notre Dame, Indiana, 46556.





