March 22, 1942 - May 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Christine Weiss, 77, passed away early morning Thursday, May 23 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born at her home in Koln-Merheim, Germany to the late Johannes and Marie Weiss. Brought up in the difficult times of World War II, she found comfort in her childhood among the Girl Scouts which is, as she described, “where she found herself”. Christine later pursued the medical field as a doctor's assistant and during that time met her ex-husband who was a U.S. soldier. She immigrated to and naturalized as a U.S. citizen and had her first born child, the late Jeanette Page (formerly Clifford, formerly Slisz). Her surviving son was born two years later, Kenneth Slisz. She raised her children and later returned to work as a doctor's assistant at Dr. Buck and Dr. Cox's family practice in South Bend, IN. In pursuit of a career change, she started working at Notre Dame's Hesburgh Library where she retired after 22 years. In retirement she continued on to volunteer at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and attended many classes at the Forever Learning Institute. She later decided to open a restaurant with her son Kenneth in 2013 which they titled Weiss' Gasthaus. The restaurant continued to grow and built a beautiful community of customers, attracting those who desired authentic German cuisine with the homey feel of ‘Grandma's house'. She hosted, managed, and baked her delicious desserts until the time of her passing. Since her time in the U.S. she has been affiliated and later named president of South Bend chapter's Deutsche Amerikanisher National Kogress where she stayed connected to her German roots. Christine has been described as “one of the most confident, kind-hearted, and genuine women I've ever known....a true example of someone living their best life” and that will ring true from the many people she's been acquainted with throughout her years. She had a beautiful loving heart for all animals and living things. She also had many hobbies and interests including: gardening, knitting/sewing, literature, baking/cooking, exercising, opera, music, traveling, and philosophy. She is survived by her brother, Egon Weiss of Maria-Thalheim, Germany; her beloved son, Kenneth Slisz of South Bend, IN; and her two grandchildren, Ryan and Kaitlyn Clifford who she served as a mother and ‘Mimi' to with unconditional love and strength. A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, May 30 at Gillespie Conference Center, 53995 IN-933, South Bend, IN 46637. All who knew Christine are welcomed to come enjoy the company of family and friends at this event. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries