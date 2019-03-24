Christofer Jackowiak



Aug. 15, 1944 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Chris passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 74 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. His death was the result of complications from Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer. Chris was born August 15, 1944 to Benjamin and Marie (Skubiszewski) Jackowiak both of whom preceded him in death. Chris was born in South Bend where he lived most of his life. Following his years at Washington High School in South Bend (1962) he enlisted in the Air Force, serving his country for the next 20 years. During that time, he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant as a Pharmacist Technician. He also served three tours overseas in Turkey, Greenland, and the Philippines. He was stationed at many bases throughout the United States as well, with the last being Andrews AFB in Maryland from which he retired in 1982. Following his Military retirement, he worked a brief stint at the main U.S. Post Office in South Bend. He then worked at Neighborcare Pharmacy, South Bend as a drug formulary programmer with purchasing duties before retiring from the workforce, finally some 10 years ago. Chris never retired from life. He had a wicked, clever, endearing sense of humor which he happily shared with everyone around him. Socializing with his wonderful friends meant everything to him and to them. He will be dearly missed and always cherished by his many friends. Chris rarely met anyone that did not become a friend. Everyone seemed to know him, and he seemed to know everyone. Chris also never retired from service, especially when it came to the Post 357 American Legion. He was always an active member, serving in several positions including a stint as Post Commander. His favorite and most rewarding position was that of Chaplain and member of the Honor Guard. He loved honoring his fellow servicemen and women. He especially held a great deal of reverence for those serving during World War II. Chris also was a member of the Army Navy Garrison 146 as well as the VFW 9820. His heart was always with his fellow servicemen and women. Chris is survived by his loving sister, Cindy (John) Vanoosterum of Buchanan Michigan; two nieces, Lisa Miller of Buchanan Michigan and Heidi (Matt) Pawelski of South Bend; along with a nephew, Bradley (Ashley) Vanoosterum of South Bend; and two grand-nephews, Carter and Colin Vanoosterum. Also surviving is a maternal aunt, Claire Risley, along with dozens of cousins. A special thanks to nurses Walter and Timothy for their kindness and care on Chris' last day. Visitation for Chris will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:30pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made to the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619.