Christopher A. Cook
March 29, 1949 - July 28, 2020
FOWLERVILLE, MI - Christopher Cook, known to friends and family as Chris, died peacefully July 28, 2020 with his daughters Crystal and Lacy and partner Evelyn Paana Aronson by his side.
Chris was born March 29, 1949 in South Bend. He spent his childhood there with his loving mother, Beldora Cook and brother, Howard Cook. He was a boy scout and played violin. He graduated from New Carlisle High School.
Chris had a quick wit and was a fun friend to have - always the life of any party. He was resilient through life's hardships and a hard worker. He spent many years volunteering at the American Legion Post 303 in South Bend. Chris loved building model train sets, gardening, and making wonderful wines in his later years. He was always an avid reader.
In 2012 Chris received a Good Citizen award from the Livingston County Sheriffs Department for rescuing a young man from a burning car. He said it was just the right thing to do. That award is exemplary of who Chris was in life - always compelled to do what was right, no matter the risk.
Chris is survived by many children who love and miss him very much: Crystal Cook, Lacy Chenault (Mark) Brooks, Dawn (Peter) Potter, Harmony Peterson, Eric (Rebecca) Aronson, and Cindy Aronson. He had many grandchildren: J.T., Dayton, Anson, Penelope, Anthony, Holly, Cody, Skylar, Koalten, Hayley, Kallista, Eric, and Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree. Enjoy this brief time, and don't sweat the small stuff.
If you have any stories or pictures to share of our Dad and his life, we would love to hear and see them; please reach out or leave a message in the funereal home obituary section, https://www.pjherrmannfuneralhome.com/