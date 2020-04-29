|
Christopher A.
Robbins Sr.
Oct. 12, 1950 - April 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Christopher A. Robbins Sr., 69, of Mishawaka passed away on 4/25/2020 at home after battling pancreatic cancer and numerous health issues. Chris was born in Mishawaka to the late Leonard L. and Marjorie (Herrling) Robbins.
A proud Copper Club Player at Four Winds Casino, he treasured the kindness of the staff. He loved flying kites at Beutter Park and especially on the beach. Chris enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, throwing horseshoes, and fishing in his earlier years. Chris adored many dogs and cats over the years. Chris cheered on the Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Notre Dame.
A skilled drywall finisher, he displayed true craftsmanship on each job. A proud member and retiree of the Painters Union Local 1118, Chris was also known to have a green thumb and was very earth-friendly.
Chris married his loving devoted wife, Michelle Robbins on July 16, 1988. Chris was preceded in death by his son, Chris Jr., brothers, Rolley, Danny, and Michael, sister-in-law, Chrissy, father-in-law, Richard Ciesiolka, and nephew, Cory Robbins. Chris is survived by his children, Suzanne (John) Bizzell, Shonda (Jimmy) Coburn, Ruth Ann (Brian) Curtis, Lindsey, and Bill; brothers, Leonard Jr. and Douglas; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and his mother-in-law, as well as grandkids Brandon, Samantha, Jackie (Tagi), Codi (Dylan), Dallas, Jonathyn (Kat), Christopher, Troy, Trent, Dakota, Savannah, Xander, Sebastian, Sage, and Simon; great-grandkids, Austin, Ashton, Amari, Theo, Coral, Isla, Jon Jr., Aiden, Asher, and Carson; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. He was blessed by having many wonderful friends.
Due to national events a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at M.R. Falcons, 3213 Keller Street, South Bend, IN 46628, from 3pm-7pm. Chris generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Christopher Robbins to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Thank you to everyone who visited and helped Chris during his final days, you made him smile.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020