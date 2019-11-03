|
|
Christopher Allen Ridenour
June 27, 1985 - Oct. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Christopher Allen Ridenour, 34, passed away at Spectrum Health Butterworth on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after complications from heart surgery.
Chris was born on June 27, 1985, to Jerry and Rita in Berrien Springs. After his parents divorced Chris lived with his father, graduated from Berrien Springs High School, and took classes at Southwestern Michigan College. Chris was a one-of-a-kind spirit. He was polite, smart, witty, caring, loved to read, and a constant thinker. He loved listening to old school punk music, started a garage band with his friends, and played guitar for several local bands. In the spring of 2012, Chris began dating the love of his life, Katie Wilborn, and in 2014 they purchased their first home together. They enjoyed seven and a half years of each other's company, quirkiness, and love.
Chris is survived by his parents, Jerry Ridenour of Berrien Springs and Rita Layman of Schoolcraft; brother, Matthew (Katherine Lewis) Ridenour of Berrien Springs; girlfriend, Katie Wilborn of South Bend; and many extended family members and close friends.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate Chris' life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 7:00 p.m. with a time of visitation two hours prior.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019