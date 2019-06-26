Christopher Brian Michels



June 27, 1974 - June 21, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Christopher Brian Michels, 44, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Dr. Charles Burling officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, from 12:00 PM until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dowagiac Elks National Foundation.



Christopher was born June 27, 1974, in Dowagiac, to Terry and Barbara (Langley) Michels, He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1993; he then went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Hope College. Christopher worked for XPO Logistics in Buchanan for many years. Growing up, he was an Eagle Scout, Troop #563 at Dowagiac First Christian Church. He was a longtime member at the Buchanan American Legion. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Monday night wrestling and playing golf. Christopher loved sports; he was an avid Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Lions fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Christopher is survived by his mother, Barbara Hill; brother, Douglas (Kristina) Michels; niece, Haleigh Michels; uncle, Tom (Karen) Langley; uncle, Tom Burling; paternal grandmother, Ester Michels; and cousins, Pam (Roy) Collins, Sandi (Josh) Mandarino, Dan Langley, Brian (Beth) Langley, and Anthony (Ashlie) Langley. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Michels; stepfather, Ed Hill; aunt, Diane "Dee Dee" Burling; maternal grandparents, Hubert "Huey" and Mildred "Middie" Langley; paternal grandfather, Nick Michels; and his beloved dogs, D.J. and Spuds.